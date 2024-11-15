Pizza Hut raises price of 8 pizzas

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) Pizza Hut announced Thursday that the price of eight of its pizzas will increase by between NT$5 and NT$40 (US$0.15-US$1.23), an average of 2.5 percent, effective immediately.

The fast-food chain said global inflation has led to fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, food ingredients, human resources and electricity.

Therefore, prices have been adjusted to ensure the high quality of its products and services, it added.

Meanwhile, three small pizzas will decrease in cost by NT$30, or 7.5 percent.