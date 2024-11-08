U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
11/08/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply lower against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.125 to close at NT$32.115.
Turnover totaled US$1.281 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.170, and moved to a low of NT$32.035 before rebounding.
