U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply lower against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.125 to close at NT$32.115.

Turnover totaled US$1.281 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.170, and moved to a low of NT$32.035 before rebounding.