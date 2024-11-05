Taiwan, Paraguay renew tourism agreement

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) Taiwan and Paraguay have re-signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen tourism cooperation, the Tourism Administration said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The LOI was inked in Taipei on Monday by Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) and his Paraguayan counterpart H.E. Angie Duarte de Mellilo, marking the first reconnection between the two sides on tourism matters since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Taiwan tourism agency.

Building on the framework set by the original LOI signed in 2018, Taiwan and Paraguay renewed the agreement, focusing on advancing digital, sustainable, and inclusive development in the tourism industry, the agency added.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Paraguay's Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Carlos Fleitas.

Monday's meeting was part of the itinerary for Duarte's first trip to Taiwan. Her six-day visit, which began on Oct. 31, ended Tuesday.

During her time in Taiwan, she led a delegation of tourism officials to attend the 2024 Taipei International Travel Fair and visited the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area and National Taichung Theater, among other attractions.