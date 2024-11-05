U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/05/2024 04:20 PM
Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.968.
Turnover totaled US$1.186 billion during trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.970, and moved between NT$31.908 and NT$32.044 before the close.
