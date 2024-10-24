Taiwan shares close down 0.61%
10/24/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 142.24 points, or 0.61 percent, at 23,192.52 Thursday on turnover of NT$365.732 billion (US$11.40 billion).
