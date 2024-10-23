U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/23/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.088.
Turnover totaled US$1.198 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.070, and moved between NT$32.055 and NT$32.135 before the close.
