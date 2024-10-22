U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
10/22/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.070 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.085 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan mulls joining Luzon Economic Corridor project10/22/2024 01:12 PM
- Society
Tropical Storm Trami has formed, moving toward waters east of Luzon10/22/2024 11:07 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/22/2024 10:30 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/22/2024 10:18 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower10/22/2024 09:39 AM