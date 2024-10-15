Starlux to offer regular Taichung-Takamatsu flights in December

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Taiwanese carrier Starlux Airlines announced Tuesday that the charter flights it currently provides between Taichung and Takamatsu in Japan will become a regular scheduled service in December.

In a press release, the airline said the Taichung-Takamatsu flights will be offered three times a week beginning Dec. 1, using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with 188 seats, eight of which are in business class and the rest in economy.

Takamatsu is a city in Kagawa Prefecture, making it an ideal gateway for travelers to explore Japan's Shikoku Island, Starlux said.

There are many renowned attractions in Takamatsu, such as the Ritsurin Garden, which is one of the largest strolling gardens in Japan, it said.

Separately on Tuesday, China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's largest carriers, announced that its Taipei-Guam route will resume operations on a temporary basis from Nov. 27 to Feb. 2, 2025, with two weekly flights.

CAL said it will use an Airbus A321neo aircraft to operate the service between the two destinations.