EVA Air named 9th best airline in the world

Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) EVA Airways (EVA Air) has been named the ninth best non-American airline in the world by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, a New York-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, the Taiwanese carrier said Friday.

The results demonstrate EVA Air's excellent service which is deeply trusted and recognized by passengers around the world, the company said in a statement.

The magazine announced the results of its 2024 Readers' Choice Awards on Oct. 1 that included a list of the top-rated international airlines by its travelers.

The awards were determined by 575,048 votes cast by travelers worldwide between April and June, according to the magazine.

The top international airlines (not including U.S. carriers) in the world, ranked from top to bottom, were Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, La Compagnie, Virgin Atlantic, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Air New Zealand, ANA (All Nippon Airways), Air Tahiti Nui, JAL (Japan Airlines), Icelandair and KLM.

In the report, Condé Nast Traveler praised the flight attendants at EVA Air "for their warmth and efficiency."

"In a world where these two qualities seem to have become mutually exclusive, the frequency of their concurrent use is not something to be discounted," it said.

EVA Air was also rated the eighth best airline for food.

The annual survey has had travelers rank the world's hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, villas, tours, trains, car rentals, luggage, airlines, airports, tours and cruises since 1987.