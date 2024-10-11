Taiwan shares open higher
10/11/2024 09:16 AM
Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 67.11 points at 22,726.19 Friday on turnover of NT$7.36 billion (US$228.38 million).
