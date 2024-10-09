U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/09/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, falling NT$0.060 to close at NT$32.160.
Turnover totaled US$1.213 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.200, and moved between NT$32.131 and NT$32.230 before the close.
