U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, falling NT$0.060 to close at NT$32.160.

Turnover totaled US$1.213 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.200, and moved between NT$32.131 and NT$32.230 before the close.