Taiwan shares close down 0.39%
10/04/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 87.68 points, or 0.39 percent, at 22,302.71 Friday on turnover of NT$402.25 billion (US$12.55 billion).
