17 receipts win NT$10 million in July-August uniform invoice lottery

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) There were 17 receipts with the serial number 38039158 that won the NT$10 million (US$314,164) special prize in Taiwan's July-August uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Tuesday.

Another 15 receipts with the serial number 08276859 won the lottery's NT$2 million grand prize, according to the MOF.

The MOF released the winning invoice lottery numbers for the July-August period on Sept. 25. In addition to the two most coveted prizes, the three numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize were 32110911, 84289408, and 13446901, the MOF said.

Under the rules of Taiwan's receipt lottery, holders of receipts whose serial numbers matched the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers won NT$40,000, while those with invoices whose serial numbers matched the last six digits won NT$10,000.

Other prizes were NT$4,000 for receipts with the last five digits of the first-prize number, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits, and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

The MOF said it was still checking through the winning receipts and would release a detailed winning list later Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, major retailers in Taiwan such as 7-Eleven and FamilyMart convenience stores and the PX Mart supermarket chain, said their outlets issued a total of six receipts with the NT$10 million special prize number.