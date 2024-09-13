U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
09/13/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar plummeted against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.136 to close at NT$31.992.
Turnover totaled US$931 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.070, and moved to a low of NT$31.992 before the close.
