U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar plummeted against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.136 to close at NT$31.992.

Turnover totaled US$931 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.070, and moved to a low of NT$31.992 before the close.