Taiwan shares close down 1.36%
09/09/2024 01:50 PM
Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 290.75 points, or 1.36 percent, at 21,144.44 Monday on turnover of NT$302.48 billion (US$9.43 billion).
Latest
- Sports
Badminton gold medalist Lee Yang retires from professional sport09/09/2024 02:30 PM
- Society
Two preschool educators in Taipei indicted for child abuse09/09/2024 02:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.36%09/09/2024 01:50 PM
- Sports
Taiwan bags 6 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze at tug-of-war championships09/09/2024 12:06 PM
- Society
Traffic partially resumes on Hualien railway09/09/2024 10:42 AM