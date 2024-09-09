U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
09/09/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.164 to close at NT$32.090.
Turnover totaled US$2.066 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.950 and moved to a high of NT$32.132 before the close.
