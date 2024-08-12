Microsoft developer event opens in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) DevDays Asia 2024, the largest software developer event in Asia organized by Microsoft Taiwan and guided by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, kicked off Monday at the Hua Nan Commercial Bank Convention Center in Taipei and will run until Wednesday.

The three-day event brings together developers, decision-makers, and industry experts in an effort to unlock the potential of AI, according to Microsoft Taiwan.

During the opening ceremony, Digital Affairs Minister Huang Yen-nun (黃彥男) said Microsoft datacenters in Taiwan have already started providing services.

The ministry has secured tens of billions of Taiwan dollars from the National Development Fund to invest in the development of an AI ecosystem, including talent cultivation, and is expected to cooperate with major international companies like Microsoft in the hope of bringing new tools and helping Taiwanese companies develop international markets in the future, according to Huang.

AI and generative AI are reshaping business and people's lives and poised to create opportunities through the digital economy, Huang noted, adding that he hopes participants at the event can brainstorm more new ideas for such business opportunities.

On the sideline of the event, Flora Chen (陳慧蓉), chief operating officer at Microsoft Taiwan, told media outlets that based on the protection of customer privacy, the company cannot reveal details on Microsoft datacenter operations or the identity of its clients. Microsoft datacenter assists clients achieve more accomplishments by offering best solutions, she added.

Since Microsoft announced its datacenter plans in Taiwan in 2021, its progress has attracted much attention. In June this year, Taoyuan City government announced Microsoft will build two large datacenters in Taoyuan, with one in Guishan District scheduled to go online soon.

Asked when the Guishan datacener will start operations, Microsoft Taiwan General Manager Sien Pien (卞志祥) was unwilling to reveal too much.

However, he did say that Microsoft datacenters have begun providing services to some industries where data is highly regulated.

Now in its ninth year in Taipei and its third edition in southern Taiwan, DevDays Asia this year brings together 2,000 people, with the latest AI technologies in focus.

A separate one-day event will be held in Kaohsiung on Friday.