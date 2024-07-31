Taiwan shares close down 0.11%
07/31/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 24.22 points, or 0.11 percent, at 22,199.35 Wednesday on turnover of NT$373.57 billion (US$11.36 billion).
