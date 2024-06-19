U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/19/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.039 to close at NT$32.358.
Turnover totaled US$1.014 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.350, and moved between NT$32.342 and NT$32.400 before the close.
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan undeterred by China's new maritime rule: Coast Guard06/19/2024 10:09 PM
- Business
TSMC market cap nears US$1 trillion; 8th highest globally06/19/2024 09:24 PM
- Business
AI boom fuels demand for large commercial real estate in Taiwan06/19/2024 08:27 PM
- Politics
Lai outlines plans for new defense, health care, climate committees06/19/2024 08:19 PM
- Sports
Soon-to-retire Tai Tzu-ying planning round-the-island trip of Taiwan06/19/2024 08:15 PM