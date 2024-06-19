To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.039 to close at NT$32.358.

Turnover totaled US$1.014 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.350, and moved between NT$32.342 and NT$32.400 before the close.