TSMC May revenue hits 3rd-highest monthly record

Taipei, June 7 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported on Friday that its net revenue for May was NT$229.62 billion (US$7.1 billion), marking the third-highest monthly revenue in TSMC's history and a record high for the month of May.

The reported revenue is a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous month, but a 30.1 percent increase from the same period last year.

Analysts attributed the robust performance to strong demand for 3 nanometer and 5nm advanced process technologies, driven by the booming high-performance computing market.

Cumulative revenue for the first five months of the year reached NT$1.06 trillion, a 27 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Combining April and May, TSMC's revenue totaled NT$465.64 billion.

Analysts predicted that TSMC would meet its second-quarter operational targets and may even beat expectations.

TSMC forecast second-quarter revenue to be between US$19.6 billion and US$20.4 billion, with a median increase of about 6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Benefiting from the increased contribution of AI servers and the mass production of 3nm process technology, TSMC expected its performance to rise steadily each quarter this year.

It predicted that annual revenue in U.S. dollar terms will grow by 21 to 26 percent, outpacing the 14 to 19 percent growth expected for the wafer foundry industry.