U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.168.

Turnover totaled US$1.171 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.17, and moved between NT$32.125 and NT$32.18 before the close.