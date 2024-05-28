U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/28/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.168.
Turnover totaled US$1.171 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.17, and moved between NT$32.125 and NT$32.18 before the close.
