Taiwan shares close up 0.74%
05/16/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 157.05 points, or 0.74 percent, at 21,304.26 Thursday on turnover of NT$527.15 billion (US$16.41 billion).
