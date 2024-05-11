Tigerair Taiwan to launch Japanese, S. Korean routes from Taichung: Official

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan is set to introduce new routes in July from Taichung International Airport to destinations in Japan and South Korea, a Taichung City government official said Saturday.

According to Chen Mei-hsiu (陳美秀), head of the central Taiwan city's Tourism and Travel Bureau, the flights will be to Tokyo and Nagoya in Japan, as well as Busan in South Korea.

Air tickets are already available for group tourists through local travel agencies, while independent travelers are advised to check the carrier's website for the latest offers, Chen said.

In response, Tigerair Taiwan said it "plans to expand its popular routes from Taichung to meet the travel demands of passengers in central Taiwan and for summer vacations."

The airline currently operates only six weekly flights to Macau from Taichung.

According to the city government, the airport also handles scheduled flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Nanjing in China and Incheon in South Korea.

Meanwhile, charter flight services are available from Taichung airport to Manila in the Philippines, Busan and Jeju in South Korea, Phú Quốc and Hue in Vietnam, and Takamatsu in Japan, it said.