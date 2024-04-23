U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/23/2024 10:53 AM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.655 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.019 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Strong earthquakes Tuesday aftershocks of 7.2-magnitude quake: CWA04/23/2024 11:13 AM
- Politics
Premier-designate Cho names six more Cabinet members, with 5 old faces04/23/2024 11:00 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading04/23/2024 10:53 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news04/23/2024 10:36 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher04/23/2024 09:15 AM