U.S. dollar closes higher to top NT$32 mark on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 2 (CAN) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.076.

Turnover totaled US$965 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.990, and moved to a high of NT$32.092 before the close.