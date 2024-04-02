U.S. dollar closes higher to top NT$32 mark on Taipei forex market
04/02/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, April 2 (CAN) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.076.
Turnover totaled US$965 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.990, and moved to a high of NT$32.092 before the close.
