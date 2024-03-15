Taiwan shares close down 1.28%
03/15/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 255.42 points, or 1.28 percent, at 19,682.50 Friday on turnover of NT$555.85 billion (US$17.57 billion).
