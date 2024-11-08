To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) Taiwanese pitcher Lin Yu-min (林昱珉) has received an honorable mention on the MLB official website as one of eight notable players in the upcoming WBSC Premier12.

The 21-year-old left-hander, affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A team, ranked No. 4 on the list compiled by MLB writer Michael Clair. The list features players from eight of the 12 teams competing in the tournament, each with a brief introduction.

Clair noted that Lin's success on the mound is driven more by his breaking balls than his fastball speed.

"Unlike most pitching prospects, Lin isn't a velo guy, mostly sitting in the low 90s. However, a low-80s changeup that racks up whiffs and a solid curve/slider combo keep batters off balance," he wrote.

Clair also mentioned that Lin, the D-backs' No. 7 prospect, had his 2024 season shortened after a foul ball struck him in the face when he was in the dugout, sidelining him for six weeks.

However, "the D-backs were impressed enough to send the 21-year-old southpaw to Triple-A for one start at the end of the season," Clair said.

Clair's eight players to watch are as follows:

1. Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays No. 4 prospect) -- Team USA

2. Hiroto Takahashi (Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball) -- Japan

3. Travis Bazzana (Cleveland Guardians No. 1 prospect) -- Australia

4. Lin Yu-min (D-backs No. 7 prospect) -- Chinese Taipei

5. Dylan Farley (Nicholls State University / Amsterdam Pirates) -- Netherlands

6. Edgardo Villegas (University of Miami) -- Puerto Rico

7. Yoán Moncada (Free agent) -- Cuba

8. Do-yeong Kim (Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization) -- Korea

With his late-season promotion this year, Lin joined Teng Kai-wei (鄧愷威), also a pitcher, as the only two Taiwanese players in Triple-A. No Taiwanese players were in the majors as the regular season concluded.

Lin and Pan Wen-hui (潘文輝), who was promoted to Double-A with the Philadelphia Phillies' minor affiliate, were both selected to play in the Arizona Fall League, an off-season developmental league mainly for promising minor leaguers, and chosen to represent Team Taiwan at the upcoming Premier12.

However, while Lin struck out nine over nine innings and is ready to shine, Pan suffered a significant injury to his pitching arm in late October and confirmed via his agency that he has withdrawn from Team Taiwan.

Pan is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, ROF International Sports Marketing told CNA.

The operation will rule him out until the 2026 season. This means Lin will be the only pitcher under contract with an overseas franchise representing Taiwan at the Premier12.

The team is scheduled to play its first game at Taipei Dome next Wednesday.