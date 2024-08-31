OLYMPICS/Taiwan paddlers advance to Paralympics women's doubles final
08/31/2024 08:26 PM
Paris, Aug. 31 (CNA) Taiwan's Lin Tzu-yu (林姿妤) and Tian Shiau-wen (田曉雯) advanced to the table tennis women's doubles WD20 class finals at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
The duo, who are the top seeds, battled past Poland's Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pek in the semifinals in straight games, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4, in 23 minutes.
They face second-seeded Lei Li Na and Yang Qian of Australia in the finals on Sunday.
Victory would be Team Taiwan's first gold medal at this year's Paralympics.
Currently, Team Taiwan has one bronze medal, won by Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文) in the men's K44 58-kilogram division on Thursday.
The Paris Paralympics is taking place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.
