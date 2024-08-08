Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/Boxer Lin Yu-ting advances to Olympic gold-medal bout

08/08/2024 07:19 AM
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (in red) advanced to the gold-medal bout in the women's 57-kilogram featherweight class at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, after defeating Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (in blue) by a unanimous decision.
Paris, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) advanced to the gold-medal bout in the women's 57-kilogram featherweight class at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, after defeating Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman by a unanimous decision.

Lin, 28, won a convincing 5-0 decision, and will vie for the gold medal when she takes on Poland's Julia Szeremeta on Saturday.

The victory came as Lin continues to face intense scrutiny and attacks on her gender and eligibility to compete in the women's competition -- attacks that the International Olympic Committee has called "dangerous, misogynistic and baseless."

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (left) advanced to the gold-medal bout in the women's 57-kilogram featherweight class at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, after defeating Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (right) by a unanimous decision.
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting waves to the crowd after advancing to the gold-medal bout in the women's 57-kilogram featherweight class at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
(By Li Chien-chung and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/cc

