Expert questions IBA's 2023 decision to disqualify Taiwan boxer

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The International Boxing Association's (IBA) understanding of gender in modern medicine is questionable, a local expert said Monday, as the IBA continues to raise questions over the eligibility of two female boxes, including Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷).

Hsu Mei-chich (許美智), a professor at Kaohsiung Medical University's Department of Sports Medicine, said the IBA's decision to disqualify Lin at the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi was unfair to the Taiwanese boxer because the IBA did not say what tests were conducted.

Lin passed tests required to compete in international sports events after she returned to Taiwan at the time, said Hsu, who is also an honorary head of the Taiwan Anti-Doping Association, which focuses on academic research in the field.

"The regulations should be made clear and publicly announced before the competitions. Athletes should not be subject to last-minute blood draw for tests," Hsu said.

"The IBA's understanding of modern medical knowledge in terms of gender and whether it can read test results correctly is questionable," she said.

According to Hsu, an individual's gender is not determined just by appearance, hormone levels, or sex chromosomes, because medical research has shown that the level of testosterone or the X and Y chromosomes found in the body may be inconsistent with the fact.

"Some people have Y chromosomes, but no testicles because of genetic issues," Hsu said.

Lin was born as a girl as verified by a doctor, with her identification card and passport showing that she is a woman, and she has been competing as a female athlete, Hsu said.

In a statement released on Aug. 2, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport" for the boxing tournament at the Paris Games, and that is in line with past Summer Games.

Athletes taking part in the Paris Olympics in the sports of boxing have met the eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit it set up for the Summer Games this year, the IOC said.

It was responding to questions raised by the IBA in a statement on July 31 on the gender eligibility of Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

The IBA also held a press conference on Monday that was meant to clarify its position on the testing it did in 2023, but it offered little new information at the event.

IBA CEO Chris Roberts said the "results of the chromosome tests demonstrated both boxers were ineligible," Reuters reported.

He refused, however, to disclose the gender-test results for both Lin and Khelif because of "demands made by the Algerian and Taiwanese federations," according to another media, the Telegraph.

The IOC has rejected the IBA's claims.

"Those tests are not legitimate tests. The tests themselves, the process of the tests, the ad hoc nature of the tests are not legitimate," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference.

Despite the media frenzy fueled by the IBA, which lost the IOC's recognition as a sports governing body, Khelif and Lin have both reached the semifinals of their respective 66-kilogram and 57-kg weight classes and are guaranteed at least bronze medals.