Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) People across Taiwan celebrated the country's first Olympic gold at Paris 2024 after Team Taiwan's badminton duo emerged victorious over their Chinese opponents on Sunday.

Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) fought a tough 76-minute battle against the world No. 1 duo from China, Liang Weikeng (梁偉鏗) and Wang Chang (王昶), to defend their men's doubles badminton title.

Team Taiwan supporters had high expectations for the badminton pair, who previously won gold in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Their hard-fought victory unleashed a wave of celebrations nationwide and prompted high-level politicians to congratulate the champion duo.

In a telephone call to Wang's father, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) praised Lee and Wang for "winning glory for their country."

Fans celebrate Taiwan's winning gold medal at a Taipei Dome restaurant on Sunday. CNA photo Aug. 4, 2024

Fans cheer for the Taiwanese athletes during the men's doubles final in Paris on Sunday. CNA photo Aug. 4, 2024

"Lee and Yang obtaining gold and breaking an Olympic record really, really isn't easy," Lai said. "They are the glory of the nation, and I call upon everyone to thank them for going all out for their country."

Chairman of the main opposition Kuomintang Eric Chu (朱立倫) also congratulated the badminton champions for "again winning gold for yourselves and for Taiwan."

"Your persistence and attitude of never giving up have moved people in the country and helped the world to see Taiwan once again!" Chu said in a Facebook post late on Sunday night.

Chairman of the Taiwan People's Party Ko Wen-je also commended the winning pair on Facebook, saying "Taiwan is proud of you!"

Aside from public praise, Lee and Wang will also be awarded prize money from both central and local governments for their Olympic accomplishment.

According to National Glory Sports Medal and Scholarship Awards regulations, the Sports Administration will bestow NT$20 million (US$610,600) to each of the duo in recognition of their gold medal achievement.

Lee, who has household registration in Kinmen County, will also receive an NT$5.5 million award from the outlying county, according to the Kinmen County government.

A man wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the word "Taiwan" amid an enthusiastic crowd on Sunday. CNA photo Aug. 4, 2024

Wang, whose household is registered in Taipei, will also receive from the city government up to NT$2 million in prize money for winning Olympic gold, as well as other addition monies from funds including a training scholarship, Taipei City officials told CNA. The exact amount is yet to be confirmed.

Businesses in Taiwan are also getting caught up in Olympic fever, with many offering special offers in recognition of Lee and Wang's badminton victory.

Five of Taiwan's biggest convenience store chains are offering discounts or special promotions on coffee, including a buy-two-get-two-free offer on large Americanos at 7-Eleven's City Cafes until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City government has announced special promotions at venues across the city, including a buy-one-get-one-free deal on entrance tickets to Taipei City Zoo until Aug. 12.