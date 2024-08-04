To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 4 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) secured a spot in the semifinals, and at least a bronze medal, following her victory over Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria in their quarterfinal bout at the Olympic Games in Paris Sunday.

Lin won her second bout in the women's 57-kilogram division at the Paris Games 5-0 on points, with three of the five judges scoring the first round in her favor, before they reached a unanimous decision that gave Lin the edge in the second and the third rounds.

In boxing, the two losing semi-finalists receive a bronze medal, according to the rules highlighted on the Olympics website. Lin, is therefore guaranteed a medal, which will be the two-time Olympian's first Olympic medal.

The 28-year-old Taiwanese boxer, who has remained silent amid a gender eligibility row that put Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and herself under the spotlight before competition began, broke into tears after the match, thanking people around Taiwan for their support which she said had given her such strength in recent days.

"I have received a lot of messages. Although I haven't read them, I know many people are rooting for me. I will keep the strength and fight all the way to the end," Lin told reporters.

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting bows after winning the game on Sunday at the Paris OIympics. CNA photo Aug. 4, 2024

Speaking about the match, Lin said she was a bit tense at the beginning because Staneva is a tough opponent.

"Even though (I) won today, there are still two matches ahead to focus on. The goal is to win the gold medal," she said.

Before Lin advanced to the semifinals, Khelif won her quarterfinal bout against Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori in the women's 66-kg division on Saturday.

Lin and Khelif have faced renewed questions over their disqualification at the International Boxing Association World Championships in March 2023.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued since late July two statements backing the two female athletes' rightful participation at the Paris Games, and IOC President Thomas Bach defended Khelif by saying that "we will not take part in a politically motivated cultural war" on Saturday.

Lin will face Esra Yildiz of Turkey in the semifinal match scheduled for Aug. 8. The medal ceremony is set to take place after the final on Aug. 11.

Among the four Taiwanese female boxers competing in Paris, three, including Lin, reached semifinals in their respective division, bagging three medals for Team Taiwan.

One of the three will be a bronze for Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀), whose run at the Paris Games ended on Saturday after she lost her semifinal match in the women's 60-kg division.