OLYMPICS/CTOC president: Lin Yu-ting is a female athlete
Paris, Aug. 4 (CNA) Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) President Lin Hong-dow (林鴻道) on Sunday said that Taiwan's boxing queen Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), who has become embroiled in a gender dispute while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is female.
Noting that Lin has taken part in multiple international competitions, including the Asian Games, the CTOC head said "she has won endorsements from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), proving that she is 100 percent a female athlete."
Related news: IOC saddened by assaults on boxers' gender; Lin ready to 'thrive on fear'
"There is not a slightest doubt about her gender," Lin Hong-dow asserted, urging other countries not to "speak without thinking."
"I have met Lin several times at the Athletes' Village, and she has been at ease, maintaining her composure and confidence," he said.
"As far as I know, Lin has kept a positive mindset, given that the IOC has repeatedly and firmly asserted that all the athletes have passed tests, and no gender issue exists," Lin Hong-dow said.
● Feature/ At Olympics, boxer Lin Yu-ting hopes for 'Grand Slam' knockout
Lin, 28, along with Imane Khelif of Algeria, has been at the center of a controversy over her gender in the ongoing Paris Olympics, renewed by celebrities like J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series, who shared an article by the Guardian about the controversy surrounding Lin and Khelif on X in late July: "What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?"
Meanwhile, Lin advanced to the semifinals after beating Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria 5-0 in the 57 k-division on Sunday, securing at least a bronze medal for Team Taiwan.
- Aug. 3 recap: Team Taiwan secure at least 3 bronze medals in one dayTaiwanese athletes are guaranteed to take home at least three bronze medals, following strong performances in boxing and shooting events on Saturday.08/04/2024 12:44 PM
- Taiwan female boxer Chen Nien-chin reaches semifinals at OlympicsTaiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) secured at least a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday after defeating her rival Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in the women's 66-kilogram (welterweight) quarterfinal.08/04/2024 09:16 AM
- Taiwan boxer Wu Shih-yi takes home bronze medal at Paris OlympicsTaiwanese boxer Wu Shih-yi's (吳詩儀) run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended with a bronze medal on Saturday following another semifinal defeat to Yang Wenlu (楊文璐) of China.08/04/2024 12:30 AM
