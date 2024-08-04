To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Aug. 3 recap: Team Taiwan secure at least 3 bronze medals in one day

Paris, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes are guaranteed to take home at least three bronze medals, following strong performances in boxing and shooting events on Saturday.

Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) will take home at least a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics after beating Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova in the 66 kilogram (kg) quarterfinals.

In Olympic boxing, there is no bronze-medal match and the two losing semi-finalists both win bronze. Chen, 27, has therefore been guaranteed the first Olympic medal of her career.

"What I want is gold," said Chen, after defeating her Uzbekistani opponent 5-0 on points and advancing to the semifinal.

Paris 2024 marks Chen's third Olympic appearance, following her participation in Rio and Tokyo. She also is an Asian Games bronze medalist.

On the same day, Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀), 26, lost to top-seeded Yang Wenlu (楊文璐), 33, of China 5-0 on points in her bout in the women's 60-kg semifinal division. Though losing the fight, Wu also takes home a bronze medal.

Wu was also defeated by Yang in the semifinals in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year.

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwanese sharpshooter Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠) had claimed a bronze in the men's skeet event -- the first medal Taiwan had won at Paris.

Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮), 32, tied for seventh overall with a seven-under 206 after the third round of the men's individual competition on Saturday.

This follows Pan earning a bronze medal in an extraordinary seven-way playoff in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf competition.

In the men's and women's kayak cross events that make their debut at the Olympics this year, Taiwan's Wu Shao-hsuan (吳少璿), 26, finished second in his repechage, qualifying him in the preliminary round of the men's competition, while Chang Chu-han (張筑涵), 31, also ended second in her repechage, qualifying her in the women's preliminary round.

Wu Shao-hsuan previously won a bronze medal in the men's kayak final at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese archer Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) also lost to South Korean archer Jeon Hunyoung in the round of 16 in the women's individual event on Saturday, concluding Taiwan's participation in the archery event.