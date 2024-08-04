Taiwan boxer Wu Shih-yi takes home bronze medal at Paris Olympics

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Wu Shih-yi's (吳詩儀) run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended with a bronze medal on Saturday following another semifinal defeat to Yang Wenlu (楊文璐) of China.

Wu, 26, lost to the top-seeded Yang 5-0 on points in her semifinal bout in the women's 60-kg division at the North Paris Arena.

It was the second medal Team Taiwan bagged in the Paris edition of the quadrennial sports event.

In the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year, Wu was also defeated by Yang in the semifinals, with the Chinese boxer going on to clinch the gold medal, although they both qualified for the Paris Games after the continental sports event.

On Wednesday, after winning the quarterfinal fight that booked her a spot in the semifinals and secured at least a bronze medal, two-time Olympian Wu said she has her mind set on taking home a medal other than bronze.

In boxing, the two losing semi-finalists win bronze, according to the rules highlighted on the Olympics website

The semifinals "are only a beginning. I am certain that I will achieve my revenge," the Taiwanese boxer said at the time.

The bronze is Wu's first Olympic medal in her career. She made her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo three years ago, and was eliminated in the round-of-16 stage by Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

Yang's opponent in the final scheduled on Aug. 7, will be decided after the other semifinal bout between Ferreira and Kellie Harrington of Ireland on Sunday is finished.