Paris, Aug. 1 (CNA) Team Taiwan is one win away from securing its second medal at the Paris Olympics in women's boxing, as its male shuttlers stayed strong, while its remaining two table tennis players were both ousted in the men's and women's singles on Thursday.
Boxing: Unanimous victory
Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) upset No. 3 seed Barbara Maria dos Santos of Brazil 5-0 in the round of 16 in the women's 66-kilogram (welterweight) division to match her record in Tokyo three years ago.
Chen, 27, needs only one more win to be guaranteed to bag the first Olympic medal of her career, as there is no bronze medal match in the boxing event.
The Asian Games bronze medalist is scheduled to face Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova on Saturday.
If she wins, Chen will join Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀), who secured a spot in the women's 60 kg (lightweight) semifinal on Wednesday, to ensure Team Taiwan's second boxing medal in this edition of the Olympic Games.
Badminton: Undefeated
Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), who paired up in Tokyo to win Taiwan's first badminton Olympic gold, advanced to the men's doubles semifinal with a straight games victory of 21-14, 21-17 over the Thai duo, Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren.
The 41-minute victory extended the Taiwanese pair's winning streak at the quadrennial international sports event to 10 matches and their head-to-head record against Jomkoh and Kedren to 6-0.
Lee and Wang, ranked No. 12 in the world, will face the world No. 2 Danish duo Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup on Friday, whom they previously defeated in a three-game match during the group stage on Monday.
Meanwhile, Chou Tien-chen (周天成) advanced to the men's singles quarterfinal by defeating Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-12, 21-16, remaining undefeated in Paris.
The match marked Chou's fourth consecutive victory over the 23-year-old phenom, against whom he has never lost.
The 34-year-old, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals in his previous two Olympic appearances in Rio and Tokyo, has a chance to surpass his personal best on Friday in a match against India's Lakshya Sen, with whom he holds a 3-1 head-to-head record.
Table Tennis: No singles players remain
On Thursday, both remaining players in the men's and women's singles events were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), who finished fourth in Tokyo three years ago, lost to world No. 5 French Felix Lebrun after a 56-minute marathon match, with scores of 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 6-11.
Lin, ranked world No. 8, expressed regret over losing his 3-1 lead in the fifth game. Although he leveled the match in the sixth game, he conceded seven consecutive points to the 17-year-old at the beginning of the final game, a deficit too large to overcome.
Similarly, veteran Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) was defeated in a 4-0 sweep by China's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha (孫穎莎) after a 48-minute contest.
Reiterating that she "[wanted] to win so badly," Cheng thanked everyone for their support on her Facebook page, saying, "I want to win and show you Cheng I-ching is back after I found myself."
She vowed to learn from this disappointment and said she would "never let [herself] defeat [herself] again."
The men's team will face Team Egypt in the round of 16 next Monday, while the women's team will take on Team Australia next Tuesday in the same round.
Tennis: Hsieh ties her best in women's doubles at Olympics
Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) were eliminated from the women's doubles in the quarterfinals by the Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, with scores of 6-1, 4-6, 12-14.
The loss matched the 38-year-old Hsieh's Olympic record in London, when she paired up with Chuang Chia-jung (莊佳容), but she expressed indifference to the achievement.
"My goal is to win a medal, not to break my record," said Hsieh, who has won seven Grand Slam titles in women's doubles. She remarked that losing in the quarterfinal or semifinal felt the same to her because "the only thing I haven't won is an Olympic gold."
"I might not be playing in the next edition, so I hope Tsao will win this medal next time," she added.
Archery: Old soldier survives
Three female archers competed in the women's individual event on Thursday, with veteran Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) advancing to the round of 16, while Olympic newcomers Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺) and Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴) were eliminated in the round of 64.
Lei, 34, outshot Ana Rendon Martinez of Colombia in three of four sets to secure a 7-1 victory in the round of 64, before upsetting American world No. 1 Casey Kaufhold in five sets for a 7-3 win, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 in the final set.
In her fourth Olympic Games, Lei scored 652 points in the ranking round on July 25, placing 29th out of 64 competitors. She was followed by Li in 40th place and Chiu in 53rd.
