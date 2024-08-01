Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/Taiwanese shuttlers Lee, Wang advance to semifinals at Olympics

08/01/2024 09:34 PM
Lee Yang (front right) and Wang Chi-lin at the game on Thursday. CNA photo Aug. 1, 2024
Paris, Aug. 1 (CNA) Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) advanced to the badminton men's doubles semifinals at the Paris Olympic Games on Thursday.

The pair defeated Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand 21-14, 21-17 in 41 minutes.

Although the first game was relatively easy for the reigning Olympic champions, the second game was far closer and at one point the Taiwanese duo trailed 16-17. It was then that they dug deep and found a new gear, winning five consecutive points to secure victory in two straight games.

The Taiwanese pairing have so far won all their games at the Olympics.

On Friday, they face Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who they defeated in a group stage games on Sunday.

(By Li Chien-chung and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

