OLYMPICS/Taiwanese shuttlers Lee, Wang advance to semifinals at Olympics
08/01/2024 09:34 PM
Paris, Aug. 1 (CNA) Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) advanced to the badminton men's doubles semifinals at the Paris Olympic Games on Thursday.
The pair defeated Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand 21-14, 21-17 in 41 minutes.
Although the first game was relatively easy for the reigning Olympic champions, the second game was far closer and at one point the Taiwanese duo trailed 16-17. It was then that they dug deep and found a new gear, winning five consecutive points to secure victory in two straight games.
The Taiwanese pairing have so far won all their games at the Olympics.
On Friday, they face Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who they defeated in a group stage games on Sunday.
- Taiwan women eliminated from Olympics tennis doublesTaiwan's tennis doubles queen Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) lost in the Paris Olympics women's doubles quarterfinals on Thursday, halting Taiwan's progress in the tennis competition.08/01/2024 09:29 PM
- Shuttler Chou wins in straight games to advance to quarterfinalsTaiwan badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) on Thursday defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympics in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals.08/01/2024 08:49 PM
- July 31 Recap: Boxer Wu wins Taiwan's 1st medal, Tai outTaiwan will secure at least one medal at the Paris Olympics following boxer Wu Shih-yi's (吳詩儀) quarterfinal victory in the women's 60-kilogram (lightweight) division, while its male badminton players topped their groups and female ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) bowed out of the Games.08/01/2024 11:34 AM
