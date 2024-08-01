To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwan's tennis doubles queen Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) lost in the Paris Olympics women's doubles quarterfinals on Thursday, halting Taiwan's progress in the tennis competition.

Hsieh, 38, and Tsao, 20, lost their match against the Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.

The Taiwanese women won the first set 6-1 to lead the match, but failed to capitalize on their momentum and lost the two subsequent sets 6-4, 14-12.

CNA photo Aug. 1, 2024

Hsieh, who holds seven Grand Slam doubles titles across various pairings in her career, previously reached the quarterfinals in London in 2012 with then partner Chuang Chia-jung (莊佳容).

Hsieh and Chuang's 2012 achievement was previously the furthest Taiwan ever progressed in women's doubles at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's other women's doubles duo, sisters Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Latisha Chan (詹詠然), were defeated on Tuesday by another Czech pairing, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, in the first round of the event.