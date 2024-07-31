OLYMPICS/Taiwanese shuttlers Lee, Wang advance to quarterfinals at Olympics
07/31/2024 09:40 PM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Tokyo Olympics gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) advanced to the badminton men's doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympic Games Wednesday with a fourth consecutive win in Group D.
The duo defeated China's Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Ou Xuanyi (歐烜屹) after a close match went to a third game.
The Taiwanese duo were forced to come from behind after losing the first game 17-21, drawing level after a close second game ended 21-17.
The third game was a hard fought affair from beginning to end, but the Lee-Wang pairing found an extra gear as the match drew to an end, holding their nerve to win the decisive points needed to claim victory 24-22.
Lee and Wang were undefeated in the group stage.
