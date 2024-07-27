To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Tokyo Olympics judo silver medalist Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) lost out on the chance to vie for Olympic bronze in the men's -60 kilogram event after being defeated by Japan's Ryuju Nagayama by waza-ari in the repechage in Paris on Saturday.

As the No.1 seed, Yang passed the round of 32 on a bye and outlasted Italy's Andrea Carlino in the golden score, before heading into the repechage following his loss to Yeldos Smetov from the Republic of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal.

However, the 26-year-old Yang failed to secure victory over Nagayama, whom he had lost to in all their previous four matches.

Meanwhile, judoka Lin Chen-hao (林真豪) was knocked out in the round of 16 in the women's -48 kg division by Abiba Abuzhakynova from Kazakhstan.

Lin, now 26, who finished seventh in Tokyo, left the court with tears in her eyes.

Lin Chen-hao (in blue) is knocked out in the round of 16 in the women's -48 kg division in Paris Saturday. CNA photo July 27, 2024

Taiwan's last chance of winning a medal in the sport lies in veteran Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚). The Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist will compete in the women's -57 kg event on Monday.

Also on Saturday, boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯), who won bronze in the last edition of the Olympic Games, advanced to the round of 16 in the women's 54 kg (bantamweight) division after defeating Montenegro's Bojana Gojkovic by unanimous decision.

Likewise, Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀), who is competing in the women's 60 kg (lightweight) event, headed into the round of 16 following her unanimous victory over South Korea's Oh Yeon-ji, who won a bronze medal in the 2023 World Championships.

In addition, Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚) and Lee Chia-hsin (李佳馨) lost their first mixed doubles match to Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man (鄧俊文) and Tse Ying Suet (謝影雪) 21-13, 21-13.

They will have to win against Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino on Sunday morning to be in with a chance of advancing to the next round.

As of press time, shooters Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤) and Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) had failed to advance to the 10-meter air pistol women's final after they finished with 573 and 564 points and ranked 13th and 35th, respectively in the qualification.