BASEBALL/Uni-Lions fastest team to reach 11 wins in CPBL history
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions recorded one of the hottest season starts in Taiwan's professional baseball league history after routing the Rakuten Monkeys 10-0 in Tainan on Wednesday.
The shutout game at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium marked the Uni-Lions' fifth straight victory and 11th win in their first 13 games of the 2024 Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) season, making them the fastest team to achieve that number of wins in the 35-year-old league.
The team tallied up 19 hits, led by left fielder Chiu Chih-cheng's (邱智呈) five, his career-best, and a two-run blast by rookie Lin Chia-wei (林佳緯), to score at least one run in all but three innings.
But the MVP of the game went to Uni-Lions' starting pitcher Logan Ondrusek. The right-hander served up six scoreless innings and struck out 10 while scattering six hits for the second win of his third CPBL season.
That dominance saw the 39-year-old's earned run average (ERA) improve to 3.18 after the game. His ERAs were 1.87 and 2.35, respectively, in his first and second years with the Uni-Lions.
With an 11-2 record, the Uni-Lions are the only franchise with a winning percentage above 50 percent, and are 4.5 games ahead of the 7-7 Wei Chuan Dragons and the 6-6 CTBC Brothers, who are tied in second place.
Meanwhile, the Monkeys suffered a three-game slump and now sit fifth in the six-team league. Now 5-8, the team has only one more win than the newly joined TSG Hawks.
During that losing streak, the Monkeys batted .171 and collected only 19 hits in 111 at-bats to score one run.
Also on Wednesday, the Dragons trounced the Hawks 12-3 in Yunlin County, handing the latter their sixth consecutive loss, and the Fubon Guardians fended off the Brothers 10-4 at home in Xinzhuang, New Taipei.
The Guardians will host the Brothers again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for the only CPBL game that day.
- Dominican pitcher receives CPBL lifetime ban after failing drug testTaiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Wednesday dished out a lifetime ban on Dominican pitcher Elniery Garcia after the import player failed a routine drugs test.04/17/2024 09:13 PM
- Team Taiwan coaching staff for WBSC Premier12 confirmedTaiwan's professional baseball league confirmed the national team coaching staff for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 on Monday, three weeks after naming Tseng Hao-chu (曾豪駒) as the manager.04/08/2024 08:19 PM
- Teng Kai-wei receives gift from idol Yu Darvish after MLB debutSan Francisco Giants pitcher Teng Kai-wei (鄧愷威) will never forget the day he made his major league debut after three innings of twists and turns in the team's 13-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.04/01/2024 02:09 PM
- Politics
Taiwan upgrades satellite network system on Taiping Island04/18/2024 09:22 PM
- Business
Cabinet passes draft amendment to extend tax incentives for SMEs04/18/2024 09:21 PM
- Culture
Thailand Week 2024 to feature concert, food, cultural events04/18/2024 08:38 PM
- Business
Clients to share U.S. costs, maintain TSMC's long-term margin04/18/2024 08:30 PM
- Business
Government to roll out voucher plan to help quake-hit Hualien tourism04/18/2024 07:47 PM