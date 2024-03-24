Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan's shuttlers lose in women's doubles final at Swiss Open

03/24/2024 09:06 PM
Taiwanese women's badminton pairing Hsu Ya-ching (front) and Lin Wan-ching (back) teams up in Malaysia in this CNA file photo
Taipei, March 24 (CNA) Taiwanese women's badminton pairing Hsu Ya-ching (許雅晴) and Lin Wan-ching (林琬清) lost in the final of the woman's doubles to Indonesian duo Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto at the Yonex Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

Although the world No. 27 ranked Taiwan duo took the first game, they were subsequently outplayed by the world No. 30 ranked Indonesian pairing, 21-13, 16-21, 8-21.

Meanwhile, world No. 13 ranked Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) faces world No. 19 Lin Chun-yi (林俊易), also from Taiwan, for the men's singles title later Sunday, guaranteeing Taiwan gold and silver in the event. The match started at 9 p.m. (Taipei time).

The Swiss Open is a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 300 event being held from March 19-24.

(By James Lo)

Enditem/AW

