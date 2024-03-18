To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan's professional baseball league on Monday named Tseng Hao-chu (曾豪駒) as the manager of Team Taiwan for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 slated for November this year.

Yang Ching-lung (楊清瓏), secretary-general of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), which formed a preparatory committee for the Premier12, said the decision was made during its first meeting that day.

Twelve committee members reached a consensus within five minutes to have the manager of the Rakuten Monkeys' minor team at the helm, Yang said.

Yang explained that they chose a manager from the minors because the WBSC flagship tournament takes place at a time close to the CPBL championship series, adding that Tseng also has proven his capability as a manager.

Tseng, 44, served as the Monkeys' manager in the major leagues from 2020 to 2023, leading the team to finish as CPBL runners-up in the previous two seasons.

Tseng admitted that it took him some time to decide whether to accept the challenge after receiving notification, citing pressure he feels during international games.

"[But we] don't need to take it so stressfully. [We] should see it as an honor and lead every player on the team, and trust each of the coaches and players," said Tseng, who also served as the batting coach for Taiwan's national team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and the 2019 Premier12, the last edition.

Speaking of his criteria for selecting players, Tseng said he would prioritize those in good condition, regardless of whether they play in Taiwan or overseas.

Additionally, he expressed his focus on nurturing young talent, hoping that their experiences this year will benefit them in future international competitions.

Tseng revealed that he is considering a few candidates for his coaching staff, but it will still take a while to confirm appointments.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held two weeks later, according to Yang, which means Tseng is expected to finalize his coaching staff by that time.

While the CPBL plans to send its scouting group to the United States in June or July, Tseng is expected to join the group and observe Taiwanese players playing overseas.

Scheduled for Nov. 10-24, the Premier12 is the WBSC's flagship tournament featuring the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams from around the world.

The 12 teams will be split into two groups for round-robin play, with Group A taking place in the U.S. from Nov. 10-14 and Group B in Taipei from Nov. 14-18, preceded by an opening game in Nagoya, Japan, on Nov. 13, the WBSC said in December last year.

The two best teams from each group will advance to a super round in Japan, with the top two finishers vying for the title on Nov. 24.