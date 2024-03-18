To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Four-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins has officially renewed his contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 LEAGUE, the Taoyuan-based team announced Monday.

The former NBA baller, nicknamed "Boogie," initially played a four-game contract with the Leopards in January this year.

As No. 15 on the team's roster, Cousins turned in 22 points to assist the Leopard to three home game victories, making him the most valuable import player of the league in January.

Following his departure on Jan. 31, the Leopards continued to keep him on their roster in the league, leading to contract renewal speculation.

In a previous interview with CNA, Leopards CEO Johnny Chang (張建偉) confirmed that negotiations with the former NBA star were underway and looked positive.

In a statement released Monday on its Facebook page, the Leopards confirmed Boogie's return in mid-April.

Cousins also delivered his enthusiasm and happiness to return to the courts of Taiwan.

"Super excited to be back and gearing up for an epic season of playoffs with my teammates and all of you," Boogie said in a video released on the team's Facebook. "Your support means the world, let's lock it in and go all the way for this championship run."