Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying reaches India Open final

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) advanced to the women's singles final at the 2024 India Open after defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min (楊佳敏) 21-13, 21-18 in New Delhi on Saturday.

Saturday's semifinal, the fifth professional meeting between the pair, saw Tai get off to a slow start as she looked to extend her unbeaten run against Yeo, who established an early 1-4 lead in the first game.

Although Tai turned the tide to go ahead 11-9, Yeo battled back and leveled the game by the first time-out.

Yeo was unable to maintain her momentum, however, as Tai comfortably clinched the first game 21-13.

Tai herself was unable to maintain her advantage in the second game when she fell behind Yeo 9-15.

Despite trailing behind again at the start of the second game, Tai regained her composure to blast past Yeo 21-18 and gain a spot in the final.

Tai will have a chance to win her first title of 2024 on Sunday when she faces off against China's Chen Yufei (陳雨菲).

The Taiwanese shuttler has already made one final appearance this year, falling at the last hurdle to longtime rival An Se-young of South Korea at the Malaysia Open last week.

Saturday's semifinal match at the 2024 India Open would have seen the Taiwanese Ace pitted against her world No. 1 opponent once again, but An withdrew from her quarterfinal match against Yeo on Friday after the Korean shuttler sustained a knee injury that left her trailing 21-19, 3-0.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese mixed-doubles pair Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚) and Lee Chia-hsin (李佳馨) lost their semifinal matchup in New Delhli to Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai on Saturday 21-18, 15-21, 19-21.