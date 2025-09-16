Focus Taiwan App
Vietnamese trio investigated for illegal cosmetic surgery in Taichung

09/16/2025 12:51 PM
Photo courtesy of the National Immigration Agency
Photo courtesy of the National Immigration Agency

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Tuesday it has broken up an illegal cosmetic surgery ring led by a Vietnamese woman surnamed Han (韓) in central Taiwan.

The NIA's Changhua County Specialized Operation Brigade said Han, who had about three years of work experience in cosmetic medicine in Vietnam before coming to Taiwan, purchased cosmetic injection products online and performed double-eyelid and rhinoplasty procedures on fellow Vietnamese.

Han and a Vietnamese man surnamed Trần (陳) rented a small apartment in Taichung's Wuri District to carry out the surgeries, the agency said.

According to the brigade, Trần had about 80,000 followers on social media, taught himself cosmetic techniques online, and joined with Han and Han's cousin, surnamed Nguyễn (阮), to form a three-person team.

The group live-streamed operations and promoted services on social media, investigators said.

Officers from the Changhua County Police Department joined the NIA in a raid in September, during which they caught the Vietnamese nationals preparing to perform a rhinoplasty procedure on a customer, the brigade said.

The case was transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of violating of the Physicians Act, the NIA said.

(By James Thompson and Wu Che-hao)

Enditem/kb

