Tropical storm likely to form near Philippines, path uncertain: Expert

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) A brewing tropical disturbance near the Philippines is likely to develop into a tropical storm, but its potential to impact Taiwan early next week remains unclear, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said on Tuesday.

Wu said an initial tropical disturbance will pass through the north of the Philippines and the seas southwest of Taiwan on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain. However, he said it is unlikely to develop into a storm.

A second weather system currently in waters east of the Philippines, however, has about a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm, Wu said.

The storm could affect Taiwan early next week, though its path remains unclear. European forecasting models show it moving toward the Bashi Channel on Sunday, while American models show it approaching eastern Taiwan, he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicted clear sunny skies across Taiwan on Tuesday, with afternoon thundershowers likely in eastern and southern Taiwan, and mountainous regions south of Taoyuan.

Daytime temperature highs could surpass 35 degrees in the western half of the island and 32 degrees in the eastern half, according to CWA data.

Heat warnings are effective through late Tuesday afternoon, with "orange" alerts issued by the CWA for Taipei, Pingtung County and New Taipei's Wugu District, indicating highs of 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

"Yellow" warnings have been issued for New Taipei and Taoyuan, indicating highs of 36 degrees.

The Ministry of Environment said that "moderate" to "good" air quality is forecast for most of Taiwan, but that it will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" -- children, the elderly, and people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions -- on offshore Kinmen County.