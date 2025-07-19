To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Man dies after being hit by bus on Taipei crosswalk

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a bus while crossing the street on a crosswalk in Taipei on Saturday, according to local police.

The incident was reported at 8:47 a.m. at the intersection of Zhongshan South Road and Aiguo East Road, police said.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found a city bus stopped in the middle of the road, with the man trapped under its front wheel.

The victim was later identified as Chou Chia-cheng (周佳正), a physician at Taoyuan General Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Chou showed no vital signs and was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), where he was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed, police said.

The bus was operated by Shin-Shin Bus Co.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, identified by his last name Lee (李), was making a left turn from Zhongshan South Road onto Aiguo East Road at the time of the accident.

Police said the bus's front windshield had a visible impact point but that neither the driver nor any passengers were injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Lee was tested negative for alcohol content in his system and therefore was not driving under the influence, they said.

According to the Taipei City Public Transportation Office, the bus company could face a fine of up to NT$90,000 (US$3,059) under the Highway Act, as the driver had failed to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Later Saturday, NTUH confirmed the deceased as Chou, who headed the Taoyuan hospital's breast surgery department.

Besides expressing condolences to Chou's family, Shin-Shin Bus said it will take full responsibility for the incident.

It said the driver has been suspended from driving duties and will cooperate with the investigation.

The company said the 63-year-old Lee had retired in March this year but decided to come back and work for them in May.

He has been with Shin-Shin for over 15 years with no prior violations, according to the company.