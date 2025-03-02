Taiwan headline news
03/02/2025 02:54 PM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Minerals deal at risk following Trump, Zelenskyy clash
@China Times: Heated Trump, Zelenskyy clash shocks world
@Liberty Times: Ship that allegedly severed Penghu undersea cable allegedly owned by Chinese state-owned firm
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks backed by major stock market players
@Commercial Times: Experts bullish on 16 high-yield stocks.
@Taipei Times: China ship used Taiwan ports for months
