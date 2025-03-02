Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Minerals deal at risk following Trump, Zelenskyy clash

@China Times: Heated Trump, Zelenskyy clash shocks world

@Liberty Times: Ship that allegedly severed Penghu undersea cable allegedly owned by Chinese state-owned firm

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks backed by major stock market players

@Commercial Times: Experts bullish on 16 high-yield stocks.

@Taipei Times: China ship used Taiwan ports for months

    196