12/30/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 179 dead in South Korea plane crash

@China Times: Ko Wen-je released on NT$70 million bail, must wear electronic tag

@Liberty Times: Taipei court raises Ko Wen-je's bail to NT$70 million

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market expected to rise by 30 percent this year

@Commercial Times: TSMC's January investor conference to focus on five key topics

@Taipei Times: MAC to investigate 'united front' claims

Enditem/kb

