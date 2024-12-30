Taiwan headline news
12/30/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 179 dead in South Korea plane crash
@China Times: Ko Wen-je released on NT$70 million bail, must wear electronic tag
@Liberty Times: Taipei court raises Ko Wen-je's bail to NT$70 million
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market expected to rise by 30 percent this year
@Commercial Times: TSMC's January investor conference to focus on five key topics
@Taipei Times: MAC to investigate 'united front' claims
